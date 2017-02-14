ABC casts its first black 'Bachelorette'
Bottles of white wine are popping all over America asThe Hollywood Reporter brings word that, after 33 combined seasons, ABC's reality-TV power couple The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have cast their first black lead. She's still a contestant on the current season of " The Bachelor ", but reports are swirling that Rachel Lindsay , a Texas attorney, will be the next Bachelorette .
