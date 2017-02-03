A Legacy of Building Independence and...

A Legacy of Building Independence and Self-Sufficiency: The Seeing Eye

Founded eighty-eight years ago this week, the Seeing Eye works to help the blind achieve independence so that they can remain fully active members of the community. While living in Switzerland, Philadelphia dog breeder, Dorothy Harrison Eustis witnessed injured German World War I veterans using guide dogs to regain their freedom of movement and published her observations in a 1927 edition of the Saturday Evening Post .

