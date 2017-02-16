A bill introduced in the Tennessee Le...

A bill introduced in the Tennessee Legislature could label children...

The bill, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, of Lancaster, would repeal a 1977 state law that declared children born as a result of artificial insemination to be the legitimate offspring of a husband and wife. While the legislation is being perceived as targeting same-sex couples, Chris Sanders, executive director of the Tennessee Equality Project, said all parents who opt for artificial insemination should be concerned.

