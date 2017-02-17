5 things to watch this week ina
There are 1 comment on the WBIR-TV Knoxville story from 10 hrs ago, titled 5 things to watch this week ina. In it, WBIR-TV Knoxville reports that:
Coming off a week of flurry - and some controversy, too - Tennessee lawmakers will be back in session this week. They don't return to Nashville for work until Tuesday because of the Presidents Day holiday, but most calendars are packed with bills and presentations from administration officials who are going through routine budget hearings.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
How many Lies Trump and his team tells this week.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|20 hr
|nunya
|6
|How to curse a state?
|Sun
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ...
|Sat
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-white (Sep '15)
|Fri
|nunya
|3
|Republicans get there Wish;
|Feb 17
|Peter pan
|1
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|Feb 17
|BaxterV
|27
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC