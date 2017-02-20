2017 All-Tennessee Academic Team Hono...

2017 All-Tennessee Academic Team Honored At 21st Annual Celebration

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Twenty-six of the state's highest achieving community college students will be honored at a special ceremony in Nashville on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Representing Tennessee's 13 Community Colleges, the outstanding students were named to the 2017 All-Tennessee Academic Team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) 8 hr Animal Farm 26
Why does Tennessee suck? Feb 11 BaxterV 2
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Feb 11 BaxterV 2
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... Feb 8 Retribution 2
News Board Of Regents Officials Praise Haslam's Plan... Feb 7 Lucy Fur 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Feb 7 BaxterV 2
How to make farts smell like magnolia? Feb 5 Magnolia 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,412 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC