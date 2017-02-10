10-year-old child found locked in wooden cage in eastern Tennessee home
Washington County sheriff's deputies found a 10-year-old child locked in a wooden cage on Monday during a welfare check, according to Sheriff Ed Graybeal. Deputies received a tip about the child and went to a home in the 100 block of Miller Crossing Road at 5 p.m., where they spoke with the homeowners, Mickey Sparks, 69, and Patricia Laws, 43.
