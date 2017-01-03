WGU Tennessee to offer 10 scholarships
Between pricey presents and expensive flights, the holiday season will undoubtedly leave many Tennesseans looking for a way up the corporate Christmas tree, and state-endorsed nonprofit university WGU Tennessee's "Tenn-K" scholarship program, which awards up to 10 Tennesseans $10,000 to continue their education, could be a much-needed lift to the next limb. "This can be a tough time of year to think about investing in yourself, but there is no better way to start the New Year than on a path to a better career," said Kimberly K. Estep, Ph.D., Chancellor of WGU Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Covington Leader.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|BUYER BEWARE
|8,697
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|19 hr
|Better World Girl
|2
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Dec 31
|guest
|3
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Dec 28
|feaud
|3
|Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|Kat
|31
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Bummm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC