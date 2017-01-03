WGU Tennessee to offer 10 scholarships

13 hrs ago Read more: Covington Leader

Between pricey presents and expensive flights, the holiday season will undoubtedly leave many Tennesseans looking for a way up the corporate Christmas tree, and state-endorsed nonprofit university WGU Tennessee's "Tenn-K" scholarship program, which awards up to 10 Tennesseans $10,000 to continue their education, could be a much-needed lift to the next limb. "This can be a tough time of year to think about investing in yourself, but there is no better way to start the New Year than on a path to a better career," said Kimberly K. Estep, Ph.D., Chancellor of WGU Tennessee.

