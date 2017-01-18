vlcsnap-2017-01-18-21h47m50s3
Some East Tennessee families were in Nashville on Wednesday to call on lawmakers to keep violent criminals behind bars longer. They are pushing for a "Truth in Sentencing Act" looks specifically at the parole system that in Tennessee allows an offender to be up for parole after serving just 33 percent of his or her sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U....
|13 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Robin
|191
|Micheal Stewart
|Tue
|Mattress monkey
|1
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Tue
|james
|8,698
|Evolution is stupid
|Jan 14
|Evolutionisalie
|1
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|Jan 14
|Tennesseesucks
|1
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Jan 13
|Factoid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC