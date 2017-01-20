U.S. Attorney asks that former Sherif...

U.S. Attorney asks that former Sheriff Arnold's request for release be denied

The U.S. Attorney has responded to former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold's request to be released from jail following a guilty plea to several charges. Arnold pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud, honest services fraud, and extortion.

