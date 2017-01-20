U.S. Attorney asks that former Sheriff Arnold's request for release be denied
The U.S. Attorney has responded to former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold's request to be released from jail following a guilty plea to several charges. Arnold pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud, honest services fraud, and extortion.
