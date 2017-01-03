The Martin Fire Department was called to the fire on the 300 block of Main Street around 9:30 p.m., and worked to extinguish the blaze for about four hours. The department hasn't released the names or ages of the children, but members of the family's church said the children are Abreanna Yarbrough, 8, and Maliyah Yarbrough, 7. Their bodies have been sent to Memphis for autopsy, which is standard procedure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.