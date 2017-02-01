Transgender Americans rush to change IDs for Trump era
On a recent Friday morning, Cazembe Jackson donned a sharp blue suit and green paisley tie and made his way to Atlanta's Midtown US passport office. It was a day he had long been waiting for, one he thought might never come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|6 hr
|Concord
|11
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Wed
|Tennesseesucks4ever
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Tue
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Yodog
|25
|Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility...
|Jan 31
|PULTE pollutes
|1
|Looking for Sharon Marie Davies
|Jan 30
|SylviaH
|1
|God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Future Past
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC