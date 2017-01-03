Traffic blocked for hours by Highway 60 crash

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the accident occurred around 7:29 p.m. at the intersection of the highway with White Oak Valley Road. TDOT reported on its Twitter feed that the accident was estimated to have been cleared by 4:30 a.m. James E. Bradford, Jr., director of public relations for the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the crash, but added the investigation is still ongoing.

