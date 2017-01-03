Traffic 8 mins ago 9:22 p.m.Road conditions across East Tennessee
As snow falls in parts of East Tennessee, we are keeping an eye on road condition across the area. The following information was provided by TDOT at 8 p.m. on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|50 min
|Better World Girl
|2
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Dec 31
|guest
|3
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Dec 28
|feaud
|3
|Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|Kat
|31
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Bummm
|2
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC