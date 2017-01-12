The Latest: Detroit bicyclists mark M...

The Latest: Detroit bicyclists mark MLK Day holiday

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. As civil rights leaders and activists gather Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at sites across the country to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the slain civil rights leader's daughter Bernice King is encouraging Americans to fight for his vision of love and justice "no matter who is in the White House."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Southeast Observatory And Planetarium Project C... 1 hr SEPO 1
Evolution is stupid Sat Evolutionisalie 1
Why do Tennesseans smell bad? Sat Tennesseesucks 1
News Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi... Jan 13 Factoid 2
looking for an older cabin or home to rent chea... Jan 12 sue 1
News Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08) Jan 8 cuz 446
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Jan 6 BUYER BEWARE 8,697
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,518 • Total comments across all topics: 277,983,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC