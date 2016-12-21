The first family is for sale
That adjective best sums up the self-serving behavior exhibited by almost the entire Trump family so far - father, daughter and both sons - all busy finding ever more creative ways to sell themselves off to the highest bidder. Donald Trump set the pace by refusing to sell off his vast business holdings and place the money in a blind trust, which The Wall Street Journal recommended as the only way to avoid massive conflicts of interest between his old job as businessman and his new role as president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Sat
|guest
|3
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Dec 28
|feaud
|3
|Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|Kat
|31
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Bummm
|2
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Dec 17
|PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI...
|445
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC