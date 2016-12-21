The first family is for sale

The first family is for sale

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

That adjective best sums up the self-serving behavior exhibited by almost the entire Trump family so far - father, daughter and both sons - all busy finding ever more creative ways to sell themselves off to the highest bidder. Donald Trump set the pace by refusing to sell off his vast business holdings and place the money in a blind trust, which The Wall Street Journal recommended as the only way to avoid massive conflicts of interest between his old job as businessman and his new role as president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle... Sat guest 3
News U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati... Dec 28 feaud 3
News Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14) Dec 27 Kat 31
Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky Dec 25 Aya Quest 2
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Dec 23 Bummm 2
News Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore... Dec 19 AntemuraleChristi... 2
News Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08) Dec 17 PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI... 445
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,117 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,317

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC