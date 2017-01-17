The Case for Donald Trump's Official ...

The Case for Donald Trump's Official White House Photographer

In the next 48 hours, as President Barack Obama prepares to leave the White House, his official photographer, Pete Souza, will document the last moments of his history-making presidency. The photographs Souza will take on Jan. 20 will join the more than two millions images he has shot in the last eight years, completing a lasting visual record of the first black President's time in office.

