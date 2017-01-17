The Case for Donald Trump's Official White House Photographer
In the next 48 hours, as President Barack Obama prepares to leave the White House, his official photographer, Pete Souza, will document the last moments of his history-making presidency. The photographs Souza will take on Jan. 20 will join the more than two millions images he has shot in the last eight years, completing a lasting visual record of the first black President's time in office.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08)
|9 hr
|Robin
|191
|Micheal Stewart
|17 hr
|Mattress monkey
|1
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Tue
|james
|8,698
|Evolution is stupid
|Jan 14
|Evolutionisalie
|1
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|Jan 14
|Tennesseesucks
|1
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Jan 13
|Factoid
|2
|looking for an older cabin or home to rent chea...
|Jan 12
|sue
|1
