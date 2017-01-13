Tennessee's Top Baby Names for 2016 are Emma, William
Names chosen for babies are recorded and tallied by the dedicated team in the Tennessee Department of Health's Office of Vital Records, which registers some 240,000 new records of births, deaths, marriages and divorces every year. William has remained the top name chosen for baby boys born in Tennessee for a decade, coming in as the most popular choice for ten straight years.
