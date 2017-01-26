Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Recognized In 100 Distinguished Alumni From University Of Tennessee
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee and retired Supreme Court Justice William "Muecke" Barker have been recognized as part of University of Tennessee's Top 100 Distinguished Alumni.
