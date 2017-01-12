Tennessee state football championships to stay in Cookeville
Cookeville will remain the site of the Tennessee high school state football championships for at least the next four years. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association voted Thursday to keep the BlueCross Bowl state championship games at Tennessee Tech's campus through the 2020 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|http://Cashni.com/?refcode=100004
|9 hr
|jimmy
|1
|looking for an older cabin or home to rent chea...
|12 hr
|sue
|1
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|cuz
|446
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Jan 6
|BUYER BEWARE
|8,697
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|Jan 6
|Better World Girl
|2
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Dec 31
|guest
|3
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Dec 28
|feaud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC