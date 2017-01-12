Tennessee state football championship...

Tennessee state football championships to stay in Cookeville

Cookeville will remain the site of the Tennessee high school state football championships for at least the next four years. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association voted Thursday to keep the BlueCross Bowl state championship games at Tennessee Tech's campus through the 2020 season.

