Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office Works to Fight Winter Fire Threat
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office urges Tennesseans to place special focus on home fire safety during what has traditionally been the most tragic week for fire-related incidents in the Volunteer State. Since 2010, Tennessee has averaged 2.75 fatal fires and 3.375 fire deaths during the second week of January according to SFMO data.
