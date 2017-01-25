Tennessee Republicans moving headquarters after 11 years
Party Chairman Scott Golden says Thursday's move from the Hillsboro Village area of Nashville is part of a larger effort to save money in preparation for upcoming campaigns. The new GOP offices are located about 3 miles to the west on White Bridge Road.
