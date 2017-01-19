Tennessee National Guard to support 5...

Tennessee National Guard to support 58th Presidential Inauguration

More than three hundred and thirty Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee Army and Air National Guard will support the 58th Presidential Inauguration this week in Washington, D.C. The 194th Engineer Brigade , headquartered in Jackson, has 304 Soldiers providing command and control for Military Police Soldiers performing stationary security at different locations. A logistics team of supply and maintenance personnel are providing support for the MPs and a Religious Support Team.

