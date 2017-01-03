Tennessee Members Introduce Bill To Name Nashville Courthouse In Honor Of Fred Thompson
Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, along with Representatives Diane Black, Marsha Blackburn, Steve Cohen, Jim Cooper, Scott DesJarlais, John J. Duncan, Jr., Chuck Fleischmann, David Kustoff, and Phil Roe on Monday introduced a bill to name the new Nashville federal courthouse in honor of former Senator Fred Thompson.
