Tennessee mechanic jailed for failing to return car after 5 years
LENOIR CITY - A car mechanic who has been the subject of several WATE 6 On Your Side investigations has been arrested for failing to return a car to its owner. Robert Berry, 52, operates Eurohaus Motorsports in Lenoir City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarksville Homes For Sale drops 17.4% compared...
|5 hr
|Clarksville Realtor
|1
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Sun
|cuz
|446
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Jan 6
|BUYER BEWARE
|8,697
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|Jan 6
|Better World Girl
|2
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Dec 31
|guest
|3
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Dec 28
|feaud
|3
|Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|Kat
|31
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC