Tennessee Legislative Committee Assignments for 2017-2018 & the 2nd Amendment
Tennessee started the 110th General Assembly this week. Typically, the legislators come to Nashville at the start of a session, take their statutory oaths, are given some information from leadership and committee assignments are made and then the legislature recesses for about two weeks for reconfiguration and housekeeping before the sausage making starts.
