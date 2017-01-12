Tennessee Lawmakers Act on Balanced B...

Tennessee Lawmakers Act on Balanced Budget Convention to Curb 'Crippling' National Debt

2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News

Saying they can avoid a "runaway" convention for "crazy or radical ideas," Republican state legislators are filing legislation calling for a convention of states in Nashville to adopt a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution. "This is a huge move forward toward finally addressing the national debt," Sen. Brian Kelsey of Germantown said in a Wednesday, Jan. 11, press conference.

