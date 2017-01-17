Tennessee lawmaker: No food stamps for ice cream, sodas
A Tennessee lawmaker has introduced legislation seeking to ban the use of food stamps to buy items without nutritional value. Republican Rep. Sheila Butt of Columbia says banned items would be those high in calories, sugar and fat, such as sodas, ice cream, candy, cookies and cake.
