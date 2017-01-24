Tennessee Insurance Dept. Wraps Up 20...

Tennessee Insurance Dept. Wraps Up 2016 With Disciplinary Actions Against 5 Agents

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance has taken disciplinary actions including fines totaling more than $77,000, license revocation and other punishments against five Tennessee insurance licensees for numerous violations of state law. An Initial Order issued by an administrative law judge against Darius Marquette Jones of Tipton County became final on Dec. 30, 2016, revoking Jones' Tennessee insurance producer license and assessing a $3,000 penalty along with court reporter costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings? 19 hr BaxterV 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Mon BaxterV 1
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Mon BaxterV 1
News Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.... Jan 18 just a guy i knew 1
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08) Jan 18 Robin 191
Micheal Stewart Jan 17 Mattress monkey 1
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Jan 17 james 8,698
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,503 • Total comments across all topics: 278,235,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC