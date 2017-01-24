Tennessee Insurance Dept. Wraps Up 2016 With Disciplinary Actions Against 5 Agents

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance has taken disciplinary actions including fines totaling more than $77,000, license revocation and other punishments against five Tennessee insurance licensees for numerous violations of state law. An Initial Order issued by an administrative law judge against Darius Marquette Jones of Tipton County became final on Dec. 30, 2016, revoking Jones' Tennessee insurance producer license and assessing a $3,000 penalty along with court reporter costs.

