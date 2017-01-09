Tennessee Highway Patrol Arrests Drug Trafficker and Rescues Four Children
On Thursday, January 5th, 2017, the Tennessee Highway Patrol's Interdiction Plus Team arrested William A. Holley, 31, of Fort Wayne, Indiana for drug trafficking. At the time of the traffic stop four children ranging from ages 5 to 10 years of age were in the vehicle.
