Tennessee governor taps Barnes to head Human Services
Barnes replaces Human Services Commissioner Raquel Hatter, who announced last month she would resign and return to the private sector. Barnes began her state government career with the Department of Human Services in 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U....
|Jan 18
|just a guy i knew
|1
|NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 18
|Robin
|191
|Micheal Stewart
|Jan 17
|Mattress monkey
|1
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Jan 17
|james
|8,698
|Evolution is stupid
|Jan 14
|Evolutionisalie
|1
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|Jan 14
|Tennesseesucks
|1
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Jan 13
|Factoid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC