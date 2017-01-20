Tennessee Governor Pushes 7 Cent Hike in Gas Tax
January 20, 2017; NACSonline reported that Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam wants to raise the state's gas tax for the first time since 1989 to help fund his Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy Act , The Tennessean reports. Also wrapped up in his plan are new fees on rental cars and electric vehicles, plus a cut to the state's grocery sales tax by another half percent.
