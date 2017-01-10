Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Proclaims January 12th TN Fafsa Frenzy Day
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has proclaimed Thursday, January 12th, as the first "TN FAFSA Frenzy Day," encouraging high school seniors and current college students to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by January 17th to maintain eligibility for key scholarship programs including Tennessee Promise. Tennessee Promise is the state's groundbreaking scholarship and mentoring program that provides high school graduates two years of community or technical college free of tuition and fees.
