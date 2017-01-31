Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam: Community College Tuition-Free for All Tennesseans

In his seventh State of the State address to the Tennessee General Assembly, Governor Bill Haslam introduced his proposal to make Tennessee the first state in the nation to offer all Tennessee adults without a degree access to community college tuition-free - and at no cost to taxpayers. If the Tennessee Reconnect Act is approved, Tennessee would become the first state in the nation to offer all citizens - both high school students and adults - the chance to earn a post-secondary degree or certificate free of tuition and fees.

