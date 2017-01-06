Tennessee Government Releases Action Plan to End Chronic Homelessness
The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services , in partnership with both the U.S. and Tennessee Interagency Councils on Homelessness, today released an action plan to end chronic homelessness in the Volunteer State. The collaborative plan brings together multiple federal, state, county, and local government agencies, and community partners providing a systematic approach to help eliminate homelessness over the next 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
