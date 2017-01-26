Tennessee General Assembly Wins Twice
The American Conservative Union Foundation has once again named the Tennessee State Legislature as the most conservative overall legislature in the country, earning an outstanding average conservative score of 74.95 percent, compared to the nationwide average of 49.78 percent, for the year of 2016. This is the second year in a row that Tennessee will receive the ACU's "We The People" award for the most conservative state legislature, an award determined by evaluating how closely elected officials adhere to conservative principles.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|Wed
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|197
|Abortion (Mar '09)
|Wed
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|10
|Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings?
|Jan 24
|BaxterV
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Jan 23
|BaxterV
|1
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Jan 23
|BaxterV
|1
|Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U....
|Jan 18
|just a guy i knew
|1
|NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08)
|Jan 18
|Robin
|191
