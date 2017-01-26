Tennessee General Assembly Wins Twice

The American Conservative Union Foundation has once again named the Tennessee State Legislature as the most conservative overall legislature in the country, earning an outstanding average conservative score of 74.95 percent, compared to the nationwide average of 49.78 percent, for the year of 2016. This is the second year in a row that Tennessee will receive the ACU's "We The People" award for the most conservative state legislature, an award determined by evaluating how closely elected officials adhere to conservative principles.

