Tennessee General Assembly Wins Twice

Tennessee General Assembly Wins Twice

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The American Conservative Union

The American Conservative Union Foundation has once again named the Tennessee State Legislature as the most conservative overall legislature in the country, earning an outstanding average conservative score of 74.95 percent, compared to the nationwide average of 49.78 percent, for the year of 2016. This is the second year in a row that Tennessee will receive the ACU's "We The People" award for the most conservative state legislature, an award determined by evaluating how closely elected officials adhere to conservative principles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Conservative Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07) Wed CuntyMcTwatterson 197
Abortion (Mar '09) Wed CuntyMcTwatterson 10
Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings? Jan 24 BaxterV 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Jan 23 BaxterV 1
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Jan 23 BaxterV 1
News Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.... Jan 18 just a guy i knew 1
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08) Jan 18 Robin 191
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,982 • Total comments across all topics: 278,283,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC