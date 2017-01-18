Tennessee fires spark insurance claim...

Tennessee fires spark insurance claims of $842 million

14 hrs ago

Tennessee fires spark insurance claims of $842 million The estimate is well above the $500 million in damages announced by officials in December. An aerial view shows Gatlinburg the day after a wildfire hit the city on Nov. 29, 2016, in Sevier County.

