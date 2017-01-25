Tennessee Equality Project Issues Dis...

Tennessee Equality Project Issues Discriminatory Bill Alert

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Memphis Flyer

A proposal winding its way through the Tennessee legislature has been flagged as a discriminatory bill by the Tennessee Equality Project, the statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization. If passed SB30/HB33 would require that the terms "mother", "father", "husband", and "wife" be given their "natural and ordinary meaning without forced or subtle construction that would limit or extend the meaning of the language, and are based on the biological distinctions between and man and a woman".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07) 14 hr CuntyMcTwatterson 197
Abortion (Mar '09) 14 hr CuntyMcTwatterson 10
Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings? Tue BaxterV 2
Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5... Jan 23 BaxterV 1
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Jan 23 BaxterV 1
News Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.... Jan 18 just a guy i knew 1
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - DCS ... (Apr '08) Jan 18 Robin 191
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,699 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC