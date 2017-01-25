Tennessee Equality Project Issues Discriminatory Bill Alert

A proposal winding its way through the Tennessee legislature has been flagged as a discriminatory bill by the Tennessee Equality Project, the statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization. If passed SB30/HB33 would require that the terms "mother", "father", "husband", and "wife" be given their "natural and ordinary meaning without forced or subtle construction that would limit or extend the meaning of the language, and are based on the biological distinctions between and man and a woman".

