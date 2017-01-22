Tennessee Department of Safety and Ho...

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announce Reinstatement Season

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Driver Services division is offering Tennesseans more ways to reinstate their driver license. Once fees have been paid, court clearance documents, receipts have been received by the Department of Safety Financial Responsibility division and posted to your driving record, you may go online at www.tn.gov/safety to get your license reissued.

