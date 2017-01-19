Tennessee Department of Health says r...

Tennessee Department of Health says recent Mumps Outbreaks cause for concern

Mumps, the illness many associate with childhood, can infect people of all ages and has been on the rise as some neglect to immunize themselves or their children. The Tennessee Department of Health is concerned about increases in mumps cases, including an ongoing outbreak in neighboring Arkansas which so far involves more than 2,400 suspected or confirmed cases of the illness.

