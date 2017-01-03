Tennessee Department of Health issues...

Tennessee Department of Health issues updated public health advisory on e-cigarettes

In February of 2013, the Tennessee Department of Health issued its first public health advisory on electronic nicotine delivery systems. After reviewing a growing body of unbiased, scientific research, TDH is issuing an updated advisory that provides more information and urges current and potential users to understand new evidence of risks associated with e-cigarettes and similar devices.

