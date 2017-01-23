Tennessee Department of Environment a...

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Seeks Environmental Achievers

WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is inviting Tennesseans to submit nominations for the 2017 Governor's Environmental Stewardship Awards. "Maintaining the health of Tennessee's natural environment is critical in keeping Tennessee a great place to live, work and play," Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said.

