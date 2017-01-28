Tennessee Department of Education Out...

Tennessee Department of Education Outlines Path Forward for All...

At an event at Cane Ridge High School in Antioch that brought together state leaders, industry partners, educators, and students, the Tennessee Department of Education released the Seamless Pathways: Bridging Tennessee's Gap Between High School and Postsecondary report, which provides recommendations to ensure Tennessee continues to move toward achieving its statewide goals for postsecondary completion set forth by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam through the Drive to 55 initiative.

