Tennessee Department of Education Outlines Path Forward for All...
At an event at Cane Ridge High School in Antioch that brought together state leaders, industry partners, educators, and students, the Tennessee Department of Education released the Seamless Pathways: Bridging Tennessee's Gap Between High School and Postsecondary report, which provides recommendations to ensure Tennessee continues to move toward achieving its statewide goals for postsecondary completion set forth by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam through the Drive to 55 initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God, sex, bathrooms on legislators' minds (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Future Past
|5
|Abortion (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Depends
|11
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|Jan 25
|CuntyMcTwatterson
|197
|Why do you hillbillies bang your siblings?
|Jan 24
|BaxterV
|2
|Tennessee human trafficking couple free after 5...
|Jan 23
|BaxterV
|1
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Jan 23
|BaxterV
|1
|Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U....
|Jan 18
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC