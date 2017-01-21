Tennessee December Unemployment Rate Remains Lower than Previous Year Despite Uptick to 4.9 Percent
Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips announced Friday the Tennessee preliminary unemployment rate for December was 4.9 percent, increasing from the revised November rate of 4.8 percent. The U.S. preliminary rate for December was 4.7 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month.
