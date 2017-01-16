Tennessee congressman to skip Trump inauguration

Speaking at the Memphis church where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his final speech, a Tennessee congressman said Monday that he will boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in support of his colleague and civil rights icon John Lewis. U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen said it had been a "borderline" call for him on whether to attend Trump's swearing in Friday but what Trump "did to John Lewis, that was it."

