Tennessee congressman to skip Trump inauguration
A Tennessee congressman says he'll boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration to support his Democratic colleague, John Lewis, who became embroiled in a feud with the incoming Republican president. U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen chose the site of Martin Luther King Jr.'s final speech to announce he'll skip Trump's swearing in Friday.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution is stupid
|Sat
|Evolutionisalie
|1
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|Sat
|Tennesseesucks
|1
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Jan 13
|Factoid
|2
|looking for an older cabin or home to rent chea...
|Jan 12
|sue
|1
|Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08)
|Jan 8
|cuz
|446
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Jan 6
|BUYER BEWARE
|8,697
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|Jan 6
|Better World Girl
|2
