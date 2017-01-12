Tennessee congressman to skip Trump i...

Tennessee congressman to skip Trump inauguration

The Progress

A Tennessee congressman says he'll boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration to support his Democratic colleague, John Lewis, who became embroiled in a feud with the incoming Republican president. U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen chose the site of Martin Luther King Jr.'s final speech to announce he'll skip Trump's swearing in Friday.

