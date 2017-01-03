Tennessee congressman introduces plan to eliminate Electoral College
APRIL 12: U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen speaks to members of the media during a news conference on April 12, 2013. "For the second time in recent memory, and for the fifth time in our history, the national popular vote winner -- including Tennesseans Al Gore and Andrew Jackson -- will not become President of the United States because of the Electoral College," Cohen said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|Wed
|Hugh D Right
|1
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Dec 31
|guest
|3
|U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati...
|Dec 28
|feaud
|3
|Wartburg Police round up thousands of dollars i... (Jan '14)
|Dec 27
|Kat
|31
|Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Aya Quest
|2
|Marissa Miranda set up jorge
|Dec 23
|Bummm
|2
|Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC