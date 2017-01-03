Tennessee congressman introduces plan...

Tennessee congressman introduces plan to eliminate Electoral College

11 hrs ago

APRIL 12: U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen speaks to members of the media during a news conference on April 12, 2013. "For the second time in recent memory, and for the fifth time in our history, the national popular vote winner -- including Tennesseans Al Gore and Andrew Jackson -- will not become President of the United States because of the Electoral College," Cohen said Thursday.

