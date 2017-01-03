Tennessee Board of Regents appoints Dr. Flora Tydings as next TBR System Chancellor
The Tennessee Board of Regents voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Flora Tydings as the next chancellor of the Board of Regents system - its ninth chief executive officer since the system's creation in 1972. Tydings has been president of Chattanooga State Community College since July 2015.
