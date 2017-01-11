Tenn. woman who tried to self-abort pleads guilty to felony
A Tennessee woman accused of trying to end her pregnancy with a coat hanger has pleaded guilty to a felony. The court documents say the Murfreesboro woman was sentenced to one year with credit for time served.
