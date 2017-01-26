Tenn. man to go on trial in plot against NY Muslim community
The federal trial is set to begin for a Tennessee man accused of planning an assault on a small Muslim community in northern New York. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that after several delays, 65-year-old Robert Doggart's trial will begin Feb. 6. He faces several charges, including solicitation to commit a civil rights violation and solicitation to commit arson of a building.
