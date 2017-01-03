Tenn. man allegedly choked daughter over nude Snapchat photos
A Tennessee man admitted to choking his daughter after he found out that she was posting nude photos of herself to Snapchat. Christian Amason, 45, was arrested on Sunday after his 14-year-old daughter reported to police that she had been abused, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
